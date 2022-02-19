Foals return with their first new music of 2022, and the second single to be released from their forthcoming seventh album, with their latest track - '2am'. '2am' follows last years lead track, 'Wake Me Up', and is the third song on the new ten track album which is set for release later this year.
Foals hotly anticipated album, 'Life Is Yours', is their follow-up to their double album releases of 2019, 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' parts I and II and will be supported by a headline tour starting in April. The Oxford band will take in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Hull, Newcastle, Brighton, London and Blackpool before moving on to Europe.
Foals latest video was shot by renowned Ukrainian director Tanu Muiño (Little Nas X/Cardi B/Normani) and was shot in Muiño’s home city of Kiev with a Ukrainian crew. Foals lead singer Yannis Philippakis said - "We love Tanu’s work. It wasn’t a collaboration we would’ve predicted, but I met up with Tanu in London, we hit it off and decided to work together. The moment I spoke to Tanu she was interested in the repetition of the lyrics, which is symbolic of being stuck in repeated patterns of bad behaviour. She wanted to visualise that with labyrinths and maze-like loops".
The photographer, stylist and director herself said - "Foals are one of my favourite bands, so this project was a dream to work on with Yannis. The labyrinth idea came from playing the track on repeat and the visuals came together when I met with Yannis. We connected on the creative, which is the ideal situation in videos to have him explain the meaning behind the track and the inspiration of the song. The more we spoke, the more the idea revealed itself. We felt the repetition of being stuck in the same place, the same life, the same situations all felt like being trapped in a labyrinth/maze that you are constantly wanting to exit and find a resolution for – you keep trying until you unlock it!"
