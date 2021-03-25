Foals have been confirmed as headliners for All Points East festival.

Yannis Philippakis and co will rock London's Victoria Park on August 30 and fans may just get to a couple of new tunes by the band.

The 'My Number' hitmakers said in a statement: “We're super happy to be playing at APE this summer. Victoria Park is one of our spiritual homes, so it's going to be really special. We're currently working hard in the studio and you never know, we might just throw in a new riff or two!"

Bombay Bicycle Club, Caribou, Gang Of Youths, Roisin Murphy, Whitney, Jade Bird, Tune-Yards, Nadine Shah, Ghostpoet, Maisie Peters, The Magic Gang, Holly Humberstone, and more have also been confirmed to perform ahead of Foals.

The latest headliner announcement comes after it was revealed that Kano will close APE on August 28.

The music festival will be staged across the August Bank Holiday weekend, and the 35-year-old rapper will be among the big attractions.

Jim King, the CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: "It feels so great to finally be announcing our first day of All Points East 2021. The chance to be back in the summer sun in Victoria Park is itself alone a reason to celebrate.

"The fact we are coming back with such a great first line up announcement makes this an even sweeter moment."

Jamie xx is also set to perform at the event and Jim is looking forward to the return of festivals later this year, revealing his excitement about the line-up.

Looking forward to the event, he said: "There are some exciting changes this year, including our move to the August Bank Holiday weekend. We welcome two sensational co-headliners for the Saturday, Jamie xx and Kano, as well as a host of amazing artists.

"We can’t wait to welcome back live music in the UK and be back dancing with you all later this summer."

The 2019 iteration of the festival featured the first headlining opportunities for Christine and the Queens and Bring Me The Horizon.

However, festival plans were put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (26.03.21) from 10am via www.allpointseastfestival.com