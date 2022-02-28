Artist:
Song title: King
Year: 2022
Genre(s): Indie-rock

Florence Welsh, the inimitable lead singer of Florence + The Machine, has taken stock of her outlook and adjusted her mind set for the band's new track - 'King'. In a recent statement to accompany the release of Florence + The Machine's first single of 2022 Florence said - "As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time...but now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future...I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family, might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts".

The 'Dog Days Are Over' singer went on to say - "I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not". 

Florence + The Machine's latest release has prompted speculation that a new album will be due out later this year. The band have been teasing snippets of songs on their social media feeds and have also been confirmed for various festival dates throughout the summer. 

Although Florence and her band released the title track from the Disney remake of 'Cruella' - 'Call Me Cruella' last year, they have not released an album in nearly four years, their last being 2018's 'High As Hope'. 

The new track comes with a video directed by Autumn de Wilde, mother of Starcrawler's lead singer Arrow de Wilde, the director of the 2020 adaptation of 'Emma' and the creator of music videos for the likes of The Raconteurs, Jenny And Johnny, Beck, The Decemberists and F+TM. 

