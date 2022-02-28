Florence Welsh, the inimitable lead singer of Florence + The Machine, has taken stock of her outlook and adjusted her mind set for the band's new track - 'King'. In a recent statement to accompany the release of Florence + The Machine's first single of 2022 Florence said - "As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time...but now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future...I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family, might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts".
The 'Dog Days Are Over' singer went on to say - "I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not".
Florence + The Machine's latest release has prompted speculation that a new album will be due out later this year. The band have been teasing snippets of songs on their social media feeds and have also been confirmed for various festival dates throughout the summer.
Although Florence and her band released the title track from the Disney remake of 'Cruella' - 'Call Me Cruella' last year, they have not released an album in nearly four years, their last being 2018's 'High As Hope'.
The new track comes with a video directed by Autumn de Wilde, mother of Starcrawler's lead singer Arrow de Wilde, the director of the 2020 adaptation of 'Emma' and the creator of music videos for the likes of The Raconteurs, Jenny And Johnny, Beck, The Decemberists and F+TM.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
'Push The Sky Away', the fifteenth studio album from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, was released on February 18th 2013 and represented a pivotal moment...
Here are the full winners from this year's BRIT Awards.
Unlike the Sue Gray report into alleged law breaking at Number 10, our five favourite forthcoming albums in February all have a confirmed date to be...
Less than two years after she graduated from the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, Adele cemented her arrival on the music scene with her...
Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday, in Dallas, Texas, sadly passed away on the 20th January at the age of 74.
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...