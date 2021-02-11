Fleetwood Mac are releasing a deluxe edition of their 'Fleetwood Mac Live' album.

Stevie Nicks and co's 1980 live collection featured recordings from their concerts between 1979 and 1980.

And they've been remastered along with an added extra hour of previously unreleased live Fleetwood music from 1977 to 1982 for the third CD of the "super deluxe" set, which is released on April 9.

The expanded edition - which comes in a 3xCD/2xLP format - also includes unreleased demos of ‘Fireflies’ and ‘One More Night’ as a 7-inch single, while the 'Dreams' hitmakers have also shared a live recording of classic ‘The Chain’ recorded in Cleveland in 1980, which is out now.

Available to pre-order now, the deluxe edition includes seven tracks from the band’s 'Tusk Tour', four from the 1977's 'Rumours Tour' (1977) and three from the 1982 'Mirage Tour'.

It also comes with a booklet with photos from the road and a history of the live album penned by David Wild.

He wrote: “Then and now, ‘Fleetwood Mac Live’ artfully marks a fascinating time period for a group that, in one form or another, has been on the global stage for more than half a century.

“It’s a wildly entertaining rock ’n’ roll circus in full swing under a big tent of the band’s own creation as they leave audiences dazzled in locales from Paris, France, to Passaic, New Jersey.”

Meanwhile, Christine McVie recently admitted she doesn't think Stevie will tour with Fleetwood Mac again.

The 77-year-old singer and guitarist explained that her bandmate no longer wants to perform live, while bassist John McVie is feeling "frail" after he battled cancer and other health issues last year.

Christine was quizzed on whether the band - which also currently includes Mick Fleetwood, Mike Campbell and Neil Finn - would hit the road for another run.

She said: "That’s an impossible question to even answer. If we do, it will be without John and without Stevie.

“I think I’m getting a bit too old for it now, especially having had a year off. I don’t know if I can get myself back into it again.

“I know Mick would do it in a lightning strike. But I couldn’t possibly say. We’re certainly not touring this year either.”

However, Stevie, 72, previously insisted she has missed performing live for her fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in October, she said: "Well, this was meant to be a year off for me, but I was still performing six shows and we probably would have added six more. I do miss it – I don’t feel like myself.

"I look at these next six or so years as my last youthful years, when I’m going to feel like putting on six-inch heels and dancing across a stage for the world.

"Because, really, at some point you have to go, 'OK, you’ll be 80 – just exactly how long can you cartwheel across the world?' I don’t have that much time left to be a rock star."