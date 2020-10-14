Fleet Foxes have dropped an artistic new video for their single 'Can I Believe You'; the lead single from their recently released album 'Shore'. Directed as usual by frontman Robin Pecknold's older brother Sean Pecknold, the video stars dancers Jean Charles and Jade-Lorna Sullivan who have both previously appeared in the band's video projects: 2017's 'Fool's Errand' (Sullicvan) and 'I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar' (Charles).
The band released their fourth album 'Shore' in September 2020; their first release on Anti- record label having left Warner's Nonesuch Records following their 2017 output 'Crack-Up'. 'Shore' hasn't quite been the chart sensation of previous releases, but that hasn't stopped it receiving universal critical acclaim.
The Seattle folk-rockers only announced the new record a day in advance, and it looks like much of the world are yet to catch up with them. Once they do though, they'll find an album that's brimming with bright, anthemic choruses and ambitious instrumentation - just the ticket to lift us up from the catastrophe that has been 2020. 'Can I Believe You' itself features between 400-500 recorded voices from Fleet Foxes' Instagram followers, which only adds to that sense of human connection that Pecknold has tried so hard to weave through the record.
Pecknold, who also produced the album, confessed that he wanted 'Shore' to follow on from the positive message of hope that 2017's 'Crack-Up' ended on, and he's certainly achieved that goal.
