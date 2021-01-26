FKA Twigs is set to release a collaboration with rapper Headie One and producer Fred Again.

The 33-year-old singer - whose real name is Tahliah Barnett - teased fans at the start of the week about new music arriving and now she has confirmed the track, 'Don't Judge Me’, will be released later today (26.01.21) alongside the official music, which she co-directed with Emmanuel Adjei.

Twigs announced on Instagram alongside a shot from the video and a poster: "tomorrow we will be releasing a new song called don’t judge me from myself @headieone and @fredagainagainagainagainagain with a music video directed by @emmanueladjei_ and i. special thanks to @elguincho for xtra special music magic x

find us in-conversation with @theresnosignal tomorrow at 7pm (uk) before the video premiere at 8pm on my @youtube (sic)"

On Monday (25.01.21), twigs teased: "did someone say they wanted new music? might have something for you this week… (sic)"

In October, the British singer-songwriter revealed she wrote and recorded an album - a follow up to her 2019 record 'Magdalene' - during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

She said: "I just decided one day. It was third of the way through and I just went and did it.

"It was really amazing because I worked predominantly with an amazing artist and producer called El Guincho, and I did the whole thing with pretty much all of the collaborators over FaceTime.

"I was working with people I’d never met and we did the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning so I was getting beats and writing melodies in the day with El Guincho."

Meanwhile, the 'holy terrain' star is yet to release her Dua Lipa collaboration.

The pair gave fans a teaser of the track during the latter's 'Studio2054' live-stream event last year.

And the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker had previously spilled: "[Twigs is] working on some new stuff and she hit me up and was like, 'Do you wanna get in the studio? Should we do something together?'

"We made a song that we both really love."