FKA Twigs has teased a new mixtape.

The 32-year-old singer - whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett - has revealed she is considering releasing some fresh material as she shared a selfie on social media and hinted at a new project.

She simply captioned the snap: ''Might make a mixtape, might''

Although she has collaborated with Headie One last month on his song 'Judge Me', the potential release would mark her first as a lead artist this year.

In 2019, FKA Twigs released her second album 'Magdalene' - which followed her 2014 debut 'LP1' - and back in February she performed single 'Cellophane' at the NMA Awards 2020 while winning Best British Solo Act.

She said at the time: ''Somebody once said to me that as an artist, it's really important to take your medicine every single day.

''And your medicine is your friends, your family and your creative collaborators who make you feel amazing.''

In a previous interview, Twigs said 'Magdalene' was inspired by the ''sad place'' she had found herself in mentally.

She said: ''I was in a sad place, mentally, and I didn't want to come out of it. I don't have many friends there, and wasn't communicating with my friends or family here. I just went and locked myself off.''

Before the release, she had explained how the LP was set to explore the tumultuous five-year period between her two records, which saw her undergo high-profile heartbreak following her split from Robert Pattinson, as well as the effects of laparoscopic surgery.

She added: ''The process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in 'Magdalene'. To her I am forever grateful.''