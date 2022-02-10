FKA Twigs is set to be honoured with NME's Godlike Genius Award at the ceremony next month.
The 34-year-old star is set to become the first ever Black female and youngest solo artist to ever receive the coveted prize as she follows in the footsteps of previous winners like Primal Scream, Blondie, Massive Attack and Liam Gallagher.
She said in a statement: "What an absolute honour to have won the NME Godlike Genius Award.
"To see my name amongst the iconic likes of The Clash, The Cure and Blondie is unreal! I am so proud to be the first Black female artist to have been honoured, still baby faced, and inspired as hell...
"Here's to the next decade of making art and music. Thank you to the heavens and back to everyone who has helped me make my dreams come true."
NME confirmed the news ahead of the ceremony at London's O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.
They noted FKA twigs is being honoured for her "outstanding contributions to music".
The event will be hosted by grime star Lady Leshurr and comedian Daisy May Cooper, with Bring Me The Horizon playing the closing set of the night.
Frontman Oli Sykes - who famously smashed through Coldplay's table during their performance at the awards in 2016 - admitted the band are "surprised" to have been asked to return.
He quipped: "To be honest we’re surprised we’ve even been asked back at all! What a huge honour it is to be asked to close the prestigious NME Awards show, we’re literally buzzing.”
Other performers set for the show include Sam Fender, Griff and Chyrces featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure.
Meanwhile, Halsey will be recognition with the Innovation Award, and Bleachers star Jack Antonoff will collect the Songwriter Award.
