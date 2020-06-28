Finn Wolfhard often feels ''crappy'' because of his unhealthy diet.

The 17-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series 'Stranger Things' - has confessed to having child-like eating habits.

He said: ''I eat like s**t. I still eat like a four-year-old child, which is not a good thing when you're constantly travelling and feeling crappy because of your diet.''

Finn joined 'Stranger Things' back in 2016, and he cannot believe how popular the show has become over recent years.

The actor told the Observer newspaper: ''We just thought we were filming this secret thing that no one knew about.

''Which we were. No one knew what we were doing. Netflix were kind of hands-off. We thought maybe it would become a cult classic, and we'll come back to it in 30 years and be really proud of doing it.''

Despite the success of the show, Finn has managed to remain unaffected by the trappings of fame.

And he thinks he's been lucky to grow up in a ''very positive'' environment.

Finn - who stars in the hit show alongside the likes of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Millie Bobby Brown - said: ''If I were in the same boat in, let's say 1990, I think it would be different.

''But because there are so many rules to keep children safe now, you know? Ask my co-stars.

''None of us have ever been in the position where, like, we're at an uncomfortable party being served drinks ... Don't get me wrong, it happens.

''It depends on the person. But the environment I've grown up in has been very positive.''