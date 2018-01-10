Director:
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Animation

Following events in 'The Incredibles' whereby the Parr family defeated the supervillain Syndrome and his Omnidroid robot weapon, all five of them (yes, including baby Jack-Jack) are very much out of their initial superhero retirement.

The mother, Helen (Holly Hunter), otherwise known as Elastigirl, is dedicated to fighting crime, while her husband Bob (Craig T. Nelson), aka, Mr. Incredible stays at home to take care of the baby and the other kids, Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Huck Milner). It's not such a tedious life for Bob in comparision to his wife though, because he gets to fully explore Jack-Jack's emerging superpowers.

But there's a new villain in town that needs the whole family, plus Bob's best superhero pal Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), to defeat them. The Underminer (John Ratzenberger) is brewing a nefarious scheme at his base, with the intention of exacting war against the world and destroying humankind forever.

'Incredibles 2' is the long-awaited follow-up to the Academy Award winning original animated superhero movie released back in 2004. It sees the return of director and writer Brad Bird ('Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol', 'Ratatouille') and it is scheduled to hit movie theatres on June 15th 2018.


Starring: , , , , , , Huck Milner,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment