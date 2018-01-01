Director:
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Animation

The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros, featuring the voice talents of Channing Tatum and James Corden. ‘Smallfoot’ hits theatres next fall.

Migo (Channing Tatum) is a bright young Yeti who one day stumbles across something he thought was only a fireside legend - the 'smallfoot', better known as a human.

Describing his terrifying find Migos tells the rest of his village: “It’s a terrifying creature with perfect white teeth and breath that just smells all minty fresh and the only hair it has on its entire body is on the top of its head!”

Channing Tatum as Migo the Yeti in Smallfoot Channing Tatum as Migo the Yeti in 'Smallfoot

News of the ‘Smallfoot’s’ discovery brings Migo fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams, but it also causes chaos in his tight knit Yeti community, who fear what else might be out there beyond their small, snowy village.

‘Smallfoot’ is a story of friendship, courage and the joy of discovery - Yeti or not here they come! ‘Smallfoot’ features original music by Heitor Pereira and was written and directed by Karey Kirkpatrick, best known for his work on 'James and the Giant Peach' and 'Over The Hedge'.

It was developed from an original story idea by 'Despicable Me' creator Sergio Pablos.

The voice cast features Channing Tatum as the lovable Migo, James Corden as the elusive smallfoot Percy and a cast of Yeti’s including Zendaya, Common, Lebron James, and Danny Devito.

'Smallfoot' hits theatres on September 28, 2018

James Corden as Percy the human in Smallfoot James Corden as Percy the human in 'Smallfoot'

Starring Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry, Jimmy Tatro

