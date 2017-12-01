Who knew the world of fashion could be so strained and dramatic? But that's exactly what it is for the world renowned dressmaker depicted in 'Phantom Thread'. A romantic period drama with Paul Thomas Anderson at the helm, it's also set to be Daniel Day-Lewis' final film.
It's the 1950s and Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) is one of the leading names in high fashion in London, dressing the likes of the royal family, the biggest filmstars and a variety of famous heiresses and socialites. He's aided at The House of Woodcock by his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville), though the pair could not be more different.
Reynolds is a flighty self-confessed bachelor who sees love as almost a curse on his work. His life has seen too many women flit in and out of it, but when he meets the pretty yet headstrong Alma (Vicky Krieps), a woman several years his junior, he begins to feel as if he's found the perfect relationship.
Unfortunately, he truly sees Alma as more of a muse than a wife figure, and very soon she grows tired of the constant meticulousness of Reynolds' style, and his unwillingness to let her find her own image. Her stubbornness and independent nature starts to disrupt every part of his rigorous lifestyle, and a combination of jealousy and frustration leads him on a more compicated road than he could ever have imagined.
'Phantom Thread' is the latest venture from the Academy Award nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson ('Inherent Vice', 'The Master', 'There Will Be Blood'). He is also credited as the cinematographer, in the film marks his fourth collaboration with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood as the composer.
The movie has already won two awards from the National Board of Review including Best Screenplay and Top Films, with the New York Film Critics Circle Awards also offering it a Best Screenplay prize.
'Phantom Thread' is set to be released on Christmas Day (December 25th 2017).
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The fourth instalment of the 'Insidious' has already hit theatres and is turning out to...
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
Donald Crowhurst is an amateur sailor whose ambition eclipses his financial woes. When he comes...
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
Following events in 'The Incredibles' whereby the Parr family defeated the supervillain Syndrome and his...
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
The ‘X-Men’ franchise takes a horror turn as a new generation of mutants discover their...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.