Director: Wes Ball
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested labyrinth, abandoned streets filled with Flare-infected Cranks and avoided kidnap by nefarious WCKD troops. But now comes their biggest challenge of them all. They can no longer run and hide from their fate. They must band together to take down WCKD and save their friends, and the rest of civilisation, once and for all.

It's time to get the answers that they have been looking for, and along the way uncover the secret behind the cure for the deadly Flare pandemic - a secret that they know lies within the Immunes. Do to this they must tackle yet another maze; bigger and more terrifying than that which circled the Glade.

On the other side is a legendary city that could answer their prayers, but it's unlikely that they'll all make it out alive. With Ava Paige (Patricia Clarkson) and WCKD still on their backs, their mission seems futile, but Thomas is determined to fight until the very end.

Director Wes Ball and writer T.S. Nowlin return for their final Glader adventure in 'The Maze Runner: The Death Cure'; the third film in the trilogy adapted from the book series by James Dashner. 

'The Death Cure' will be released on January 26th 2018.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , Rosa Salazar
