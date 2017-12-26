The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, this time with J. A. Bayona at the helm and Steven Spielberg executive producing. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' hits theatres next summer.
Chris Pratt returns in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
In the four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park on Isla Nublar the dinosaurs have been roaming free on the island. But now a volcanic eruption threatens to wipe them out forever, unless they are taken to safety.
Former park manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) has founded the Dinosaur Protection Group, an organisation dedicated to saving the prehistoric beasts.
In her effort to ensure all the dinosaurs are taken off the island, she resumes contact with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) the park’s former trainer, who trained Blue, a raptor still stuck on the island.
But as Owen and Claire try to locate Blue, and prevent another extinction taking place, they discover a conspiracy that endangers both humanity and the dinosaurs.
The film also sees the return of Jeff Goldblum as mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, playing the role for the first time since 1997’s 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'.
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is directed by J. A. Bayona, best known for the 2007 horror flick 'The Orphanage' and 2016’s 'A Monster Calls'.
While 'Jurassic World' director Colin Trevorrow is no longer behind the camera he did return to pen the script along with his writing partner Derek Connolly. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is set to hit theatres on June 22, 2018.
Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong
Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, Jeff Goldblum, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The fourth instalment of the 'Insidious' has already hit theatres and is turning out to...
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
Donald Crowhurst is an amateur sailor whose ambition eclipses his financial woes. When he comes...
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
Following events in 'The Incredibles' whereby the Parr family defeated the supervillain Syndrome and his...
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
The ‘X-Men’ franchise takes a horror turn as a new generation of mutants discover their...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.