They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is most certainly not the case for Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), even if they have mutually decided to take a more vanilla approach to their bedroom antics. On the other hand, it doesn't mean that everything is plain sailing for their relationship either. Christian is still as possessive as always, as much as he loves his new wife, hating her not taking his surname at work following their nuptials and feeling angry about her sneaking out to see her friends. He tries to keep her happy by throwing his billions around, but when their relationship plans go awry there's massive discord between them.
Meanwhile, Ana's father has a serious car accident, and she's being hunted down by her vengeful former boss Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) who is extremely bitter about being fired from Seattle Independent Publishing and will do anything to take down Grey's empire. Plus, there's all manner of people in between causing strife, including Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger); a former friend of his mother's who seduced him at a young age and introduced him into the world of BDSM; who he continues to have in his life.
'Fifty Shades Freed' is the final movie in this intense erotic thriller trilogy, following 'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'Fifty Shades Darker', based on the book series by E. L. James released between 2011 and 2012. Director James Foley ('House of Cards', 'At Close Range') from the previous movie is at the helm once again with Niall Leonard ('Wire in the Blood', 'Monarch of the Glen') having returned to write the screenplay.
'Fifty Shades Freed' is expected to be released in the US on February 9th 2018, just in time for Valentine's Day.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
