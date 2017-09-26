Jean Paul Getty (Kevin Spacey) may have been the richest man of his time, but in 1973 he proved how he was also one of the most frugal. So much so, in fact, that while most parents and grandparents would give anything in the world to see the safe return of their child or grandchild after a kidnapping, he point blank refused to pay the $17 million that was demanded of him by an organised crime ring who abducted and tortured his 16-year-old grandson, John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer). No matter how much the teen's mother Gail Harris (Michelle Williams) begged the billionaire to pay the ransom, he wouldn't budge, citing that his willingness to pay up would encourage the kidnapping of his other grandchildren.
Things started to get serious when John Paul's ear arrived in the post with the threat that the boy would be posted to them piece by piece if the ransom was not paid. Gail decided to join forces with one of Jean Paul's closest associates, former CIA operative Fletcher Chase (Mark Wahlberg), who agreed to help her bring her son back home and get his client to change his mind about paying up.
'All the Money in the World' is the true story of an oil tycoon and his unusual reaction to seeing his grandson kidnapped. Kevin Spacey is unrecognisable with his Jean Paul Getty prosthesis. The film has been directed by the Academy Award nominated Ridley Scott ('Alien', 'The Martian', 'Blade Runner') and written by David Scarpa ('The Day the Earth Stood Still', 'The Last Castle') who adapted the screenplay from the book 'Painfully Rich: The Outrageous Fortunes and Misfortunes of the Heirs of J. Paul Getty' by John Pearson.
The film will make its premiere at AFI Fest on November 16th 2017, and will have a limited release in US theatres on December 8th.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The fourth instalment of the 'Insidious' has already hit theatres and is turning out to...
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
Donald Crowhurst is an amateur sailor whose ambition eclipses his financial woes. When he comes...
On September 11th 2001, the America was hit by one of the worst tragedies imaginable;...
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
Following events in 'The Incredibles' whereby the Parr family defeated the supervillain Syndrome and his...
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
The ‘X-Men’ franchise takes a horror turn as a new generation of mutants discover their...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.