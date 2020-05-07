Ferne McCann has split from her boyfriend.

The 29-year-old reality star began dating Albie Gibbs late last year but they have decided to go their separate ways as social distancing rules in place due to the coronavirus pandemic means she can no longer see the city trader, who is based in New York.

Ferne described Albie as the ''right guy at the wrong time'' and admitted she felt ''naive'' to have thought a long-distance romance could have worked out.

Speaking on her reality show 'Ferne McCann: First Time Mum', she said: ''How can I see a future with someone when I can't physically be with them for the foreseeable future?

''I was naive to think the long distance thing would be okay. We have broken up and it is proper s**t.

''There's a lot of time to think which isn't the best when you're an overthinker. I've had a lot of time to think and it is massively putting the strain on my relationship.''

Even though the pair were able to chat on the phone and via FaceTime, Ferne - who has two-year-old daughter Sunday with former boyfriend Arthur Collins - admitted they were finding themselves with increasingly little to talk about.

She continued: ''Long distance relationships are hard. Not knowing when I'm next going to see him is rubbish. The conversations, it's dead.

''There's nothing to talk about, is there? 'What are you up to? Not a lot.' It's very monotonous. It's completely out of both of our hands. I can't help but think this is for a reason.''

The split comes just a few weeks after the former 'TOWIE' star admitted she could see herself settling down and marrying Albie.

She said: ''I talk about him loads but he doesn't want to be in the public eye and I respect that. I actually find that super attractive.

''Being a single parent, I've always said I can't imagine parenting with someone else because that's not been my experience so far.

''But being so in love with Albie, I do feel like he's the one. He's such an amazing guy.

''When you're in love with someone, you think about the future and getting married and having more children, and he has definitely made me feel like that.''