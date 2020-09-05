Ferne McCann has admitted it is ''tough'' being a single mum, but motherhood has taught her to be more patient.

The 30-year-old reality TV star is bringing up her two-year-old daughter Sunday without the youngster's father, Arthur Collins - after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in November 2017 for an acid attack - but she finds being a parent ''so rewarding'', and it has made her less impatient.

Quizzed on what motherhood has taught her, she said: ''One thing which I never had before - patience. I was so impatient, living life at a fast pace and wanting everything instantly.

''It's tough being a single mum and doing it on my own, but I absolutely love being a mum to Sunday and it is so rewarding.

''I wouldn't change anything about it. What makes me most happy is spending time together, just the two of us.''

Ferne admitted she no longer feels as though her body should ''look a certain way'' since having Sunday, and always tries to outweigh any negative thoughts with positive ones.

She said: ''I used to feel as though I had to look a certain way, but since having Sunday, it is so much more than just vanity.

''The human body is amazing. I carried a child for nine months. It's about being healthy and strong, but maybe that kind of thing comes with age.''

Ferne also turns to various techniques to help her relax, such as practicing daily affirmations and meditation.

She added to HELLO! magazine: ''Every morning I meditate, even if it's just for five minutes. It really helps.

''I practice daily affirmations and remind myself of what I feel grateful for. Some days, I'll have a glass of wine once Sunday is asleep.''