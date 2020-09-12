Felicity Jones has reportedly welcomed her first child with her husband Charles Guard.

The 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' actress was first reported to be pregnant with her and Charles' first child back in December last year, and it's now seemingly been confirmed she has given birth, as she was spotted pushing a baby stroller whilst out for a walk in London on Friday (11.09.20).

Pictures obtained by The Daily Mail newspaper show Felicity taking her newborn baby for a walk, but as of the time of writing, neither Felicity nor Charles have commented publicly on the news.

The pair - who married in June 2018, 13 months after getting engaged following two years of dating - also never formally confirmed Felicity's pregnancy, with the news being reported after the 36-year-old actress was pictured with a burgeoning baby bump at the premiere of 'The Aeronauts'.

Following the premiere, a representative for the actress was said to have confirmed the news to People magazine, but no official statement was given.

Felicity and Charles have largely kept their romance private in the time they have been together, but the 'Inferno' star admitted last year she loves the ''stability'' that marriage brings to her life.

She said: ''It's a joy. It's wonderful to have such stability in a very changeable profession.''

And she previously admitted to being a ''romantic'' at heart.

She said: ''I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories - that's why I keep making romantic movies.

''It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being.''

Felicity's marriage to Charles came after she split from sculptor Ed Fornieles in 2013, after a decade of dating.