Felicity Jones has reportedly welcomed her first child with her husband Charles Guard, after she was spotted pushing a baby stroller.
Felicity Jones has reportedly welcomed her first child with her husband Charles Guard.
The 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' actress was first reported to be pregnant with her and Charles' first child back in December last year, and it's now seemingly been confirmed she has given birth, as she was spotted pushing a baby stroller whilst out for a walk in London on Friday (11.09.20).
Pictures obtained by The Daily Mail newspaper show Felicity taking her newborn baby for a walk, but as of the time of writing, neither Felicity nor Charles have commented publicly on the news.
The pair - who married in June 2018, 13 months after getting engaged following two years of dating - also never formally confirmed Felicity's pregnancy, with the news being reported after the 36-year-old actress was pictured with a burgeoning baby bump at the premiere of 'The Aeronauts'.
Following the premiere, a representative for the actress was said to have confirmed the news to People magazine, but no official statement was given.
Felicity and Charles have largely kept their romance private in the time they have been together, but the 'Inferno' star admitted last year she loves the ''stability'' that marriage brings to her life.
She said: ''It's a joy. It's wonderful to have such stability in a very changeable profession.''
And she previously admitted to being a ''romantic'' at heart.
She said: ''I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories - that's why I keep making romantic movies.
''It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being.''
Felicity's marriage to Charles came after she split from sculptor Ed Fornieles in 2013, after a decade of dating.
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....