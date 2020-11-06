Felicity Jones wants to return to the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 37-year-old actress portrayed Jyn Erso in the 2016 standalone movie 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and although her character was killed off in the film, she insisted there would be a way for her to return to tackle some "unfinished business" in a sequel.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the 'Star Wars' universe. So, I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure."

And Felicity thinks it would be "fascinating" to see her alter ego take on the "dark forces" of the universe now she's "older and wiser".

She added: "I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems."

While there are no official plans in the pipeline to bring back Jyn, Felicity's 'Rogue One' co-star Diego Luna is set to reprise his role of Cassian Andor for an upcoming Disney+ series that will explore the origins of the spy.

Diego previously said: "It was hard to start a film knowing you were going to die so fast, but now we can talk about what happened earlier.

“I’m happy to be part of that universe because I grew up watching those films. Having a chance to explore the role in 10 hours or as many hours as we get, it’s going to be great.”

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy will write and direct some episodes of the show.

A release date for the series - which is set five years before the events of 'Rogue One' - has yet to be confirmed.