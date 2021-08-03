Felicity Jones named her new production company, Piecrust Productions, after a style of collar worn by Elizabeth I, who was Queen of England from 1558 until her death in 1603.
Felicity Jones named her new production company after a style of collar worn by Elizabeth I.
The 37-year-old actress and her brother Alex started up Piecrust Productions during the COVID-19 pandemic and Felicity says they were inspired by the fashion style of the late royal, who was Queen of England from 1558 until her death in 1603.
She told The Mail On Sunday's You magazine: "The company is named after a style of collar worn by Elizabeth I. One of the themes of projects that we’re looking at is 'defiance', and Elizabeth I felt like a good reference as one of the original defiant women. Starting this company is what Alex and I have always wanted to do. I aim to go into every aspect of filmmaking."
Felicity also had a piecrust collar on her Erdem wedding dress, when she tied the knot with film director Charles Guard at Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire, England, in 2018.
Meanwhile, the busy actress and mother-of-one revealed she likes to relax with wild swimming and early morning runs.
She said: "I’ve done it from such a young age so it feels normal for me to always be working,’ she says, ‘That said, you don’t want to be doing it in extremis so you’re run ragged.
"It’s hard, though. It’s quite an extreme industry at the best of times and when something is happening, it is all-encompassing, and it takes over."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....