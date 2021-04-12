Felicity Jones' BAFTA gowns were chosen to represent a "new dawn for cinema and fashion".

The 37-year-old actress appeared at the prestigious film awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (11.04.21) to present the award for Best Cinematography wearing a stunning black off-the-shoulder Valentino dress, while she also wore a ballgown in the run-up to the ceremony.

The 'On the Basis of Sex' star knew after watching the live-stream of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s autumn/winter 2021 collection for Valentino that she had to wear one of his breathtaking looks, which "chimed" with where her "head is at" at this moment in time amid the COVID-19 pandemic when "creativity is opening up again".

She told Vogue.co.uk: “That combination of romance and punk spirit – it’s just my happy place. Pierpaolo’s idea that we’re living through a period when the rules have gone out of the window chimed with where my head is at in this particular moment. Creativity is opening up again in this fantastic way. It’s a new dawn for cinema and fashion.”

'The Last Letter From Your Lover' star's off-the-shoulder dress featured "20s-style fringed beading", and she accessorised the elegant ensemble with diamond Pluie de Cartier earrings and a Reflection de Cartier ring.

Meanwhile, the 'Theory of Everything' star recently admitted the coronavirus pandemic made having her first child - who she shares with husband Charles Guard - even more difficult than she thought it would be.

She said: "I made banana bread three times and burnt it each time. I had a baby in the first one. It seems ages ago now in the really scary lockdown when we were all advised to wash our groceries and we didn’t know what was going to happen. It was pretty intense, but having kids is intense anyway. The pandemic just added a little extra."