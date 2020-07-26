TV presenter Fearne Cotton has admitted that her marriage to Jesse Wood came under pressure during the coronavirus lockdown.
The 38-year-old TV presenter has admitted to rowing with her husband amid the coronavirus lockdown, as her family were ''stuck within four walls trying to survive''.
Fearne - who has Rex, seven, and Honey, four, with Jesse - shared: ''I am a very fiery person, and Jesse can also be quite fiery. We've certainly argued in front of the kids. Most parents have at some point.
''It's not regular but we have definitely had a pop at each other in front of them - and you don't feel good about it after.
''I've also shouted at my kids like I think most parents have, especially during lockdown.''
Fearne subsequently explained how the pandemic - and the government's restrictions - put a particular strain on families with young children.
The presenter - who has been married to Jesse since 2014 - said on her 'Happy Place' podcast: ''We have no school, full-time work for me, no help here whatsoever - like most families, you're just stuck within four walls trying to survive.
''It has been mad. We've all had a shout at each other, the kids have shouted at me, we've shouted at them. But I constantly endeavour to go, 'Fearne, don't act like a child, get yourself together'.
''Sometimes I will just walk out of the room, take a few breaths, and try again.''
Meanwhile, Fearne previously confessed she finds making parenting decisions to be ''debilitating''.
She explained: ''I am very indecisive, and it requires a lot of talking to other parents, my husband and professionals, to get an idea of what I should do.
''I find it sometimes debilitating, those decisions, and they can be tiny things, but I still find it very tricky because this is not just about me and something going wrong for me, this is other human beings that I am here to guide.''
