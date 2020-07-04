Fearne Cotton loves Jesse Wood ''to the moon''

The 38-year-old television presenter marked the couple's sixth anniversary with a touching Instagram post on Saturday (04.07.20).

Alongside the photos, she wrote: ''Happy wedding anniversary @jessejameswood 6 years ago this happened! I love you to the moon (sic)''

Meanwhile, Fearne previously insisted she refused to play ''hard to get'' when she first met her now-spouse and ''didn't care'' if her keenness put him off her.

She said: ''By the time I met my husband Jesse, I was tired of the dating scene, and purposefully gave up trying to play hard to get.I didn't care if he thought I was undesirable or less intriguing because I would text back immediately or whenever I wanted to. Luckily, he had a similar mindset. Our relationship was a game-free zone and we had some heartfelt, honest conversations straight away. Relief! Finally I had met my match. Seven and a half years together, we still have little desire to play it cool with each other and my compulsion to be too keen has also wheedled its way into the new friendships in my life.''

And Fearne previously admitted her life can feel a ''complete mess''.

She said: ''I juggle work and motherhood the best I can. Sometimes I think I'm nailing it and other times, it's falling apart and feels like a complete mess. For example, the kids are having tantrums and I did rubbish at work. It's good days and bad days. But the thing I neglect most is me. I sometimes feel run down and I haven't eaten properly or put clean clothes on. I'm working on asking myself what I want. When you're a mum or dad, it's hard because you don't get much time. Some days it's great but others are overwhelming.''