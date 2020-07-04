Fearne Cotton feels ''greedy'' having her own me time.

The 'Happy: Finding Joy in Every Day and Letting Go of Perfect' author - who has Rex, seven, and Honey, four, with Jesse Wood - loves to go to bed at half nine to read her book and relax but she struggles to ''balance'' it all sometimes.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, he said: ''If I'm not in bed ­reading a book by half nine, there's something seriously wrong. I get greedy having my own time because it feels like there's so little of it. I need to get in bed and have no one near me and be in my own little book world. But then I'm going, 'Oh my God, but I need to give my marriage some energy.' It's a tough thing to balance.''

Meanwhile, Fearne previously finds making parenting decisions ''debilitating''.

She said: ''I think, lots of stuff around parenting, I find really confusing, because like I said, before I had kids, I would just give everything a go, but now I've got two and two step-kids ... I'm needed in a practical sense and an emotional sense, and my decision-making feels very loaded always, and I get really confused around what is the right way of creating boundaries and discipline, all these things, because I'm so worried about making a mistake that's going to have consequences in the future for them. So, it feels terrifying. I am very indecisive, and it requires a lot of talking to other parents, my husband and professionals, to get an idea of what I should do. I find it sometimes debilitating, those decisions, and they can be tiny things, but I still find it very tricky because this is not just about me and something going wrong for me, this is other human beings that I am here to guide. I've got to get it right, or at least try and do my best, and I think that's the hardest thing about being a parent, without a doubt.''