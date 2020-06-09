Glastonbury's Shangri-La will be recreated in digital form for a free online festival featuring the likes of Fatboy Slim.

The legendary music festival was cancelled this year and postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but revellers will still be able to virtually visit the outdoor art gallery, one of the spectacle's most popular areas, to see DJs such as Carl Cox and Peggy Gou put on a show.

The team behind Shangri-La have created online festival Lost Horizon, which will take place from July 3rd-4th across four virtual stages, and there will also be a virtual reality option with computer-generated avatars and green screen hologram performances.

Kaye Dunnings, Creative Director at Shangri-La and Lost Horizon, said: ''Our mission is to pioneer new ways of sharing culture and creating a global community that we feel defines us and our ethos.

''We need unity more than ever right now, in an industry that is falling away in front of us.

''By creating a digital platform to experience art and music in a new way, we are at the forefront of defining the next generation of live entertainment and creative communities as we know them.''

Seth Troxler, Jamie Jones, Skream, Pete Tong, Sasha and others will also perform at the two-day event, and more than 200 visual art pieces have been created for the spectacle.

Lost Horizon tickets are free, but donations to Amnesty International and the Big Issue will be encouraged.

Those keen to virtually attend can access the event via PC, VR or mobile devices.

It will be streamed live via Beatport and Twitch, and also feature on artist Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts.