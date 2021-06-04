Fatboy Slim is backing Martlets as they launch their first ‘Chip in for Martlets’ campaign on National Fish and Chip Day (04.06.21).

The superstar DJ - real name Norman Cook - is asking people to celebrate the best chippies of Brighton and Hove and coastal East Sussex, by having their favourite seaside takeaway and to also ‘chip in’ with a donation to Martlets.

Fish and Chip shops from Newhaven to Portslade are lending their support with collecting tins and window displays. Martlets also has a ‘Chip in’ page on their website Martlets.org.uk/fish-and-chip-day for people to donate the price of a takeaway to help the charity raise valuable funds.

Martlets is a charity in the heart of the community, caring for patients and their families helping them do what they love in the time they have left – and that includes having fish and chip takeaways – even on the Martlets inpatient unit in Hove.

Norman - who is a Brighton resident - said: “I have seen first-hand the amazing work that Martlets does, and know that as a frontline healthcare provider they have had to work incredibly hard during this pandemic to care for local people. I would love people to take the opportunity this National Fish and Chip Day to celebrate our local community and everything that goes in to making this a special place to live. Enjoy some fish and chips and ‘chip in’ to donate and help the nurses at Martlets keep caring for local residents.”

As Ward Manager Graham Turner added: “Across our community Martlets cares for patients with terminal illness and supports their families in their own homes and also at our specialist inpatient unit in Hove. Despite having to cope with Covid-19, the inpatient unit has a wonderful atmosphere and although we are caring for patients with life-limiting conditions we want to celebrate life and for families to cherish the time they have together in a relaxed environment.

“Before COVID-19 we even hosted weddings at our hospice and encouraged families to bring their beloved pets to visit. We were also able to host family celebrations with relatives enjoying a beer or glass of wine (or two) and to order in takeaways. We’re very happy to now be able to offer our takeaways again - and of course people here always love a fish and chip supper living by the sea as we do!’

National Fish and Chip Day is an awareness day, now in its sixth year, run by the Neoda (National Edible Oil Distributers Association) that aims to celebrate everyone involved in creating the iconic family favourite - from fish and chip shops, to pubs, restaurants, retailers and fishers and famers. Martlets is encouraging local fish and chip shops to celebrate by signing up to support hospice care – and even asking locals to nominate their favourite fryer to get involved.