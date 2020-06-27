Faith Hill is calling for the state of Mississippi to change its flag.

The 52-year-old country music star was born in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and has taken to social media to call for legislatures to change the state flag of her hometown, which features the Confederate battle emblem.

Writing in a Twitter post, Faith explained: ''I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football and where I fell in love with music.

''Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag).

''I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters. (sic)''

And Faith isn't the only star campaigning for a new flag, as Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams - who was also born in Mississippi - has also joined in the cause.

The 'Simmer' hitmaker says she noticed ''racial inequalities from a very young age'' but didn't feel like she had the power to change things, as she urged people not to miss the ''opportunity'' to make a difference with the flag.

She wrote on social media: ''I was born in Meridian, MS., lived there through 2001. Transparently, I have some awful memories from life there but a lot of the good ones I keep involve my black schoolmates & neighborhood friends. Those kids introduced me to black artists who shape my artistry to this day.''

''I remember noticing racial inequalities from a very young age but I certainly did not realize then that there was anything that could be done about it. I imagine, even a grown-up would feel intimidated/overwhelmed to do something about it in MS. Yet [today], there's opportunity. (sic)''