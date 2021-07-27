Exodus drummer Tom Hunting is cancer-free.

The thrash metal legends' sticksman found out he had a gastric tumour in his upper stomach in February and vowed to beat cancer like a f****** snare drum".

In April, he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and has just undergone a full gastrectomy to remove his entire stomach.

According to his bandmate Gary Holt, the surgery was a success and he is said to be "on his way t recovery" with a few more rounds of chemotherapy still to go.

The latter shared on Instagram: "Update of Tom! Tom has been home for around a week now, is doing very well despite the pain, is eating real food but also adjusting to a new relationship with food and a new way of having to eat. But he’s a rock in all this, strong as hell and he’s gonna crush this. And he is CANCER FREE. They got it all. F*** yes! I know if he was on social media he would thank each and every one of you for all the well wishes, donations, tickets for the benefit show that were purchased as well as the raffle items. Only a matter of time before he is crushing the drums again! he’s got some real healing to do but he is on his way to recovery. Final chemo rounds still to go (sic)"

Following his diagnosis, Gary launched a fundraiser to help pay for Tom's medical bills and healthcare and they managed to raise an impressive $108,540 of the $50,000 goal.

Tom had told fans on the band's Facebook page in April: "It’s a gastric tumor that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February.

"I’m making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I’m not gonna be sheepish talking about it.

"I feel that if I can help someone with what I’ve learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it’s a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it’s empowering, and you’re one step closer to killing it!

"I’m gonna beat this like a f*****g snare drum that owes me money!!! I’ve had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I’m ready for the fight!"

Exodus will release their new album, 'Persona Non Grata', in November, and Tom admitted he's "excited" to get back on the road,

He concluded: "We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I’m stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon! Cheers!!!’

His bandmates - also including Steve 'Zetro' Souza, Jack Gibson and Lee Altus - signed off: "With our never ending support for our bandmate, friend and brother. We Love You. (sic)"