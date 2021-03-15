Example has recalled having to skip a game of tennis with Princess Beatrice to attended a charity event with her grandmother, The Queen.
Example has claimed he once turned down a game of tennis with Princess Beatrice to meet The Queen.
The 'Changed The Way You Kiss Me' hitmaker has recalled being in a hot tub with a group of celebrities at comedian Jimmy Carr's home, and Queen Elizabeth's grand-daughter's boyfriend at the time inviting him to have dinner with the couple because she is a huge fan of his.
The 38-year-old star - whose real name is Elliot Gleave - hit it off with Beatrice, 32, and she ended up asking him over to the British monarch's house for a spot of tennis, however, he had a prior commitment with the Queen herself.
Example told the 'The Diren Kartal Show': "We were in a hot tub at Jimmy Carr's house with Holly Willoughby, Freddie Flintoff, Harry Styles, then Princess Beatrice comes over and her boyfriend was like, 'She's a big fan, she loves 'Kickstarts' ... do you want to come out for dinner, she would love that.'
"But the way she said it, this is a true story, she said, 'Do you want to come and play tennis at my nan's house?' I'm thinking does she mean Windsor Castle or Buckingham?"
Example has claimed the Queen didn't believe him when he told her he was a friend of Beatrice's and that she phoned her grandmother to tell her they are pals.
He continued: "When I met the Queen this Welsh guy introduced me and said, 'Your majesty, this gentleman knows your grand-daughter', and I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, I know Beatrice. I was meant to play tennis at your house today.' So then the Queen has walked off, I got on the blower to Beatrice and said, 'I just met your nan, she didn't believe me.'
And she was like, 'Oh that's so silly I'm going to call her now and tell her you were telling the truth!'"
