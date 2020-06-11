Ewan McGregor has settled his divorce with Eve Mavrakis.

The 49-year-old actor split from the 53-year-old French production designer in 2017 after more than 20 years together, and it has now been reported the pair came to a settlement in the terms of their divorce last week.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple have submitted a judgment package to the court laying out details of their financial settlement, which have not been made public.

The finalisation of the divorce comes as Ewan previously asked a judge to declare him and Eve legally single in November last year, because he believed ''that a termination of the status of our marriage at this time will assist in [the] resolution of the balance of this matter.''

The 'Christopher Robin' actor filed for divorce in January 2018 after 22 years of marriage.

In his original paperwork, he asked for joint custody of their kids - daughters Clara, 23, Jamyan, 18, Esther, 17, and eight-year-old Anouk - but in Eve's response to his petition, she has asked for sole custody with visitation for him.

As of the time of writing, it is unknown what the outcome of the custody battle was in their final divorce settlement.

The couple had also been at loggerheads over their finances, with Ewan claiming he had been ''voluntarily contributing to the living expenses'' of Eve and their children, and Eve stating she was entitled to larger payments.

Back in early 2018, Eve admitted she was ''disappointed'' in her estranged husband's decision to file for divorce but ultimately, the most important thing was the children.

She said at the time: ''It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK.''