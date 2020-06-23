Ewan McGregor has claimed that he will enjoy playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ spin-off series ''much more'' than he did in the 'Star Wars' prequel films because of the advances in technology.
Ewan McGregor claims that he will enjoy the Obi-Wan Kenobi series ''much more'' than the 'Star Wars' prequel films.
The 49-year-old actor will reprise his role as the Jedi master in an upcoming Disney+ series and believes that he will enjoy the experience more because of the way technology has advanced since he last appeared in the sci-fi franchise.
Ewan told ACE Universe: ''I'm just going to enjoy it all much more. (The prequels were) quite technically complicated, I remember. It was all blue screen and green screen.
''It was hard to imagine it. But nowadays, things have moved on so much and I think a lot of what you see is going to be what we see on the set ... I think it's going to be realer for us, the actors.''
The 'Moulin Rouge!' star added that the series will be filmed in a similar way to 'The Mandalorian', the Disney+ series created by Jon Favreau about the titular bounty hunter which has won rave reviews.
He said: ''I don't know if you've seen any of the behind-the-scenes 'Mandalorian' series, but they employ that incredible screen and I don't even know how it works, but it's pretty amazing.
''So when you're on set, if you're in a snowscape or something, well when you look around you see that and it makes you feel like you're in the place. It's going to be realer for us.''
Ewan also discussed possible names for the untitled series - which is set between the events of the final prequel film ' Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' and the original 'Star Wars' movie 'Episode IV - A New Hope'.
The Scottish star would like the series to be called 'Hello There' as his choice, a reference to Obi-Wan's line from 'A New Hope'.
The 'Trainspotting' star said: ''That would be fun. That would get my vote. But we'll see, I don't know yet what it's going to be called.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Set 20 years after the original movie, we see our favourite once drug-addled Scotsman reunited....
American Pastoral is based on Philip Roth's 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning novel which follows the...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Ewan McGregor is cast as both Jesus and the devil in this imagined chapter which...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
Miles Davis' music made him a household name, loved by millions around the world, yet...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...