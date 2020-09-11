Ewan McGregor doesn't worry about being spotted by fans.

The 49-year-old actor played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy and Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton in the 'Trainspotting' films, but Ewan has insisted his day-to-day life is relatively normal, as he's barely recognised when he's out and about.

The movie star - who lives in Los Angeles - shared: ''My life is that I am an actor and I am recognised for some of my work, here and there, but it's not all the time.''

Ewan also insisted he doesn't have to ''hide'' from fans at any time.

He told the Times newspaper: ''Mostly I bimble around in my life and I am not trying to hide from people, and I don't worry about being spotted; I don't care really.''

By contrast, Ewan claimed earlier this year that he relocated to Los Angeles from London because he was sick of posing for ''soulless'' selfies.

The actor admitted he'd rather be criticised for making ''s***'' movies than have to stand around getting his picture taken with fans.

He explained: ''I don't want to have to not walk down the street. There are some places where it is easier to do than others.

''It got harder for me in London I felt and I don't live in London anymore probably, maybe as a result. I noticed that when I would go somewhere alone I would be walking very fast with my head down.

''I'm always happy to speak to people if they want to come up and talk about my work, I really am, but it's turned into just doing selfies with people.

''There is no conversation, there is no communication. All it is is someone comes up and wants a photograph so you stand and you take the photograph and they're happy and off they go.

''It's a soulless thing. There's no exchange of anything.''