According to Ewan McGregor, he never worries about ''being spotted'' by fans.
Ewan McGregor doesn't worry about being spotted by fans.
The 49-year-old actor played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy and Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton in the 'Trainspotting' films, but Ewan has insisted his day-to-day life is relatively normal, as he's barely recognised when he's out and about.
The movie star - who lives in Los Angeles - shared: ''My life is that I am an actor and I am recognised for some of my work, here and there, but it's not all the time.''
Ewan also insisted he doesn't have to ''hide'' from fans at any time.
He told the Times newspaper: ''Mostly I bimble around in my life and I am not trying to hide from people, and I don't worry about being spotted; I don't care really.''
By contrast, Ewan claimed earlier this year that he relocated to Los Angeles from London because he was sick of posing for ''soulless'' selfies.
The actor admitted he'd rather be criticised for making ''s***'' movies than have to stand around getting his picture taken with fans.
He explained: ''I don't want to have to not walk down the street. There are some places where it is easier to do than others.
''It got harder for me in London I felt and I don't live in London anymore probably, maybe as a result. I noticed that when I would go somewhere alone I would be walking very fast with my head down.
''I'm always happy to speak to people if they want to come up and talk about my work, I really am, but it's turned into just doing selfies with people.
''There is no conversation, there is no communication. All it is is someone comes up and wants a photograph so you stand and you take the photograph and they're happy and off they go.
''It's a soulless thing. There's no exchange of anything.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Set 20 years after the original movie, we see our favourite once drug-addled Scotsman reunited....
American Pastoral is based on Philip Roth's 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning novel which follows the...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Ewan McGregor is cast as both Jesus and the devil in this imagined chapter which...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
Miles Davis' music made him a household name, loved by millions around the world, yet...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...