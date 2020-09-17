Artist:
Song title: Big Climb
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Indie

Everything Everything suit up for the corporate-themed video of their song 'Big Climb'; the second track from their newly released fifth album 'Re-Animator'. The album was delayed, unsurprisingly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was eventually dropped to stellar reviews on September 11th.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Everything Everything - Big Climb Video

Everything Everything - No Reptiles

Everything Everything - Cough Cough -...