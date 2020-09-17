Everything Everything suit up for the corporate-themed video of their song 'Big Climb'; the second track from their newly released fifth album 'Re-Animator'. The album was delayed, unsurprisingly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was eventually dropped to stellar reviews on September 11th.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...