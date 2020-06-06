Eve was ''trashed'' by activists who questioned her comments about having ''difficult conversations'' with her husband amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 41-year-old rapper admitted she had tough chats with her husband Maximillion Cooper as he tries to ''understand'' how she feels and asks questions to educate himself, following the murder of an unarmed black man, George Floyd.

Speaking in a preview clip from The [email protected], she said: ''I got some backlash just recently when I spoke out about myself. Me being in an interracial relationship and saying that 'I'm having some of the most difficult conversations that we've ever had.'

''And some people lit up the comments and trashed me and were questioning whether this was the first time I had had these conversations. And I want to be very clear. We have had many conversations because I've been in this relationship for many years. When you enter an interracial relationship, there are conversations you must have - that's just natural. So this is not the first one. I've been having some of the most difficult conversations because we are in one of the most difficult places in our nation, in our world, in this time, so that's why I said that it was difficult.''

Eve had previously admitted she was having ''the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations'' with her husband.

She said: ''I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I've ever had, and vice versa with my husband. But, at the same time, it's a beautiful thing, because ... I don't know his life through his eyes. He doesn't know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that's what the nation - that's what the world - has to do. It's gonna be uncomfortable.

''Yeah, it's going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be OK with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.''