Eve is having ''the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations'' with her husband.

Following the murder of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, racism has been thrusted in the spotlight in the United States, and the 41-year-old rapper admits it has led to difficult chats with her husband Maximillion Cooper as he tries to ''understand'' how she feels and asks questions to educate himself.

She said: ''I am having some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations I think I've ever had, and vice versa with my husband. But, at the same time, it's a beautiful thing, because ... I don't know his life through his eyes.

''He doesn't know my life through my eyes. All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that's what the nation - that's what the world - has to do. It's gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it's going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be OK with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution.''

And Eve has got strength from the ''beautiful, peaceful protests'' happening across the United States and the world and has vowed that the community and wider world will be able to ''build up'' from this point onwards.

Speaking on The Talk, she added: ''There are some people that are having beautiful, peaceful protests, with their fists in the air and their hands in the air and all different colours and genders, all together, on one knee, wanting to get past this ... We are under rock bottom. The only thing we can do now is to build up. I pray that we can build up from here.''