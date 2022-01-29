Evangeline Lilly loved playing cancer-stricken Annie in 'South of Heaven' because it was so different to her previous "bada**" roles.
Evangeline Lilly thought her role in 'South of Heaven' was a "great liberation" from the parts she is usually cast in.
The crime drama tells the story of parolee Jimmy (played by Jason Sudeikis) who - after serving 12 years for armed robbery - vows to give his childhood sweetheart and terminal cancer patient Annie (Lilly) the best year of her life.
Despite the heavy subject matter, the 42-year-old actress admitted that it was "fun" to play because it was so different to her usual kind of role.
She said: "It was it was so fun. And it felt like such a great liberation. Because I didn't have to play the sort of stoic, capable, heavy, like take control of the situation, bada** chick that often I find myself playing, but instead got to play somebody who was just so totally at ease in her own skin, and completely in love with life in a way that surprises you over and over and over again and continues to surprise the other characters around her to the point where she brings out the humanity in the worst of the men who surround her."
The star - who has previously starred in big budget movies such as 'The Hobbit' and 'Avengers: Endgame' - relished in the chance to star in the independent film, noting that she finds it "freeing" to act in a film with a lower budget than some of the Hollywood blockbusters.
She told HeyUGuys: "The thing that I find that is so freeing about those is, is it's always about the acting. So everything the whole day is designed around making sure that the performances are everything they need to be because they're going to carry the film, because they don't have the budget for the big special effects. They don't have the budget for the great locations, they don't have all the bells and whistles. And so really, it comes down to us and we have to make it sing. And and that's like, it's a beautiful energy because it all becomes so much more artistic in the space of the acting."
On the 14th January 1977 David Bowie surprised everyone yet again with one of his most extraordinary records when he released his 11th studio album,...
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...
Undemanding audiences will love this rousing father-son tale of redemption set amid the cacophonous crashing...
Charlie Kenton is a former boxer who finds he's given a huge opportunity to make...