Artist:
Song title: Use My Voice
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

If you thought Evanescence only belonged in the 2000s, you'd be wrong! They're coming back with a new album entitled 'The Bitter Truth' this Fall, and have now released a video for new single 'Use My Voice'. It's the political rock anthem we needed this year.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Evanescence - Use My Voice Video

Evanescence My Heart Is Broken