Artist:
Song title: Better Without You
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Rock

Evanescence are showing some real badassery with their new single 'Better Without You', which comes alongside a new video with the warning: "THIS VIDEO MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR PHOTO-SENSITIVE VIEWERS".

It's an anthem of empowerment and the fourth single from the band's fifth studio album 'The Bitter Truth' following the title track, 'Wasted on You', 'The Game Is Over' and 'Use My Voice'. The songs range from the emotional to the fiercely rebellious, with the latter featuring guest vocals from the likes of Veridia's Deena Jakoub, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Within Temptation's Sharon den Adel, Lindsey Stirling, and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.

The album was released in March 2021 and reached number 4 in the UK charts. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (with whom they worked on their 2011 self-titled album) it has been praised for its fresh sound through which those dark-melodic sentiments that made 2003's 'Fallen' so great can still be heard. 

Evanescence are set to embark on a Europe-wide tour in March and April 2022, co-headlining alongside fellow gothic metal band Within Temptation.

'The Bitter Truth' is out now on BMG Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Evanescence - Better Without You Video

Evanescence - Better Without You Audio

Evanescence - Use My Voice Video

Evanescence My Heart Is Broken