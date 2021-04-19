Evanescence are showing some real badassery with their new single 'Better Without You', which comes alongside a new video with the warning: "THIS VIDEO MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR PHOTO-SENSITIVE VIEWERS".
It's an anthem of empowerment and the fourth single from the band's fifth studio album 'The Bitter Truth' following the title track, 'Wasted on You', 'The Game Is Over' and 'Use My Voice'. The songs range from the emotional to the fiercely rebellious, with the latter featuring guest vocals from the likes of Veridia's Deena Jakoub, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Within Temptation's Sharon den Adel, Lindsey Stirling, and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.
The album was released in March 2021 and reached number 4 in the UK charts. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (with whom they worked on their 2011 self-titled album) it has been praised for its fresh sound through which those dark-melodic sentiments that made 2003's 'Fallen' so great can still be heard.
Evanescence are set to embark on a Europe-wide tour in March and April 2022, co-headlining alongside fellow gothic metal band Within Temptation.
'The Bitter Truth' is out now on BMG Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...