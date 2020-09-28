Evan Rachel Wood thinks acting has made her a ''better person''.

The 'Westworld' star believes her career her helped her to understand other people and taught her ''tremendous empathy'' by playing a variety of different characters in different situations over the years.

She said: ''It just has taught me tremendous empathy, because I have to imagine myself as someone else.

''And it's given me a greater understanding of people and psychology, and what makes people do the things that they do. And honestly, I think it's made me -- I hope it's made me -- a better person.''

The 33-year-old star - who also sings in Evan + Zane alongside Zane Carney - admitted she relies on her profession to help her out socially because she can be very ''awkward'' in conversation.

She told Variety: ''I can be very socially awkward at times.

''But when there's a script and the words are there, and you know where the conversation is going to go, it gives me such freedom to feel and to let my emotions out in a safe way. I can't say the wrong thing.

''My whole life -- I mean, God, I've been doing this since I was five, Jesus -- so my whole life it's been this really therapeutic thing.''

Evan spent several months quarantining at home with her seven-year-old son - who she has with ex-husband Jamie Bell - and admitted the period was filled with both chaos and ''precious moments''.

She said: ''I'm privileged, so I'm fine.

''However, quarantining with a small child evens the playing field a little bit.

''It's been a wonderful mixture of chaos and precious moments.''

While the actress' 'Westworld' alter ego, Dolores, was killed off at the end of the last season of the show, she's confirmed she hasn't left the programme for good.

She said: ''All I know is Dolores, as we know it, is dead. And that is true. But as far as I know, I'm not leaving.''

And though she's expecting to return as a whole new character, Evan will miss Delores.

She said: ''I've been on such a journey with her. And it's influenced my own life, and changed me as a person.''

But for the time being, the cast have no idea when production will resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evan said: ''I'm assuming by the time we go back, everything should be... functional?''