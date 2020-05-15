Eva Longoria's mother taught her the importance of ''staying true to her most authentic self''.

The 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' star recalled an incident that really shaped her when she was younger and taught her to stay true to herself as she spoke as part of Her Campus Media's 'I'm Still Graduating' Virtual Graduation Ceremony.

She recalled: ''As I stepped onto the bus, all I saw was a sea of blonde hair. Kids who did not look like me. At that moment, everyone turned around to stare at me, and my bean taco. And as I stared back, I noticed they were all eating the same thing [Pop Tart's]. I took my seat next to one of the kids and I immediately asked, 'What's that?!' And the kid responded, 'What's that?' And then I heard one of them whisper, 'She's Mexican.' It was apparently a fact that explained me. And I remember thinking, 'That's weird, what's a Mexican?' Even though I didn't know what the word meant, I knew it wasn't a good thing. [I asked for a Pop Tart] and she looked at me like I was out of my mind. She was like, 'Those things are four dollars a box. You know how many bean tacos I could make for four dollars?' So, do you know what my mom packed for me for breakfast the next day? Two bean tacos. She said, 'You go and you share your culture. Never forget where you came from.'''

And the 45-year-old actress went on to congratulate the students, as she urged them to ''stay true'' to themselves.

In the powerful speech, she added: ''It showed me the importance of staying true to our most authentic self.

''So follow the path that feels right to you, while not being afraid to take a left turn once in a while. Be who you want to be and fight for what you believe in. Congratulations to you, the class of 2020. When I think about all of you and the journeys that lie ahead for you, I challenge you to stay true to the bean taco, and not conform to the Pop-Tart.''