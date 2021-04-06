Eva Longoria doesn't part with any of her shoes.

The 46-year-old star's heels and pumps remain in her collection forever and she even has a separate closet for older pairs, which her husband José Bastón can't get his head around.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine for the annual Beautiful Issue, Eva confessed: "With my shoes I never say, 'Thank you and goodbye.' I'm like, thank you and I move it to the other closet.

"I can't part, and my husband goes, 'Why do you keep all these shoes?' I'm like, 'I'm a shoe collector.' As if I'm an art collector. It's a thing."

The 'Desperate Housewives' star also admitted she feels like she has a "relationship" with her Louboutins because they've grown together.

She explained: "I feel like Louboutins came of age when I was coming into my fame, or when I was coming into my popularity. I feel like we have a relationship of growing together. So it was like the shoe to have at the moment when I started 'Desperate Housewives'.

"I just remember just craving having a collection of many Louboutins. But really the main pair I wanted, which was very hard to get because I have a very small foot, it was always sold out, this patent leather nude."

Eva - who has two-year-old son Santiago with her spouse - finally got her hands on the nude pumps and is extremely protective of them.

She said: "I treat them like babies in my closet. I'm like, 'Do not touch this.' And the crazy thing is, they stood the test of time. They are still in style. The craftsmanship and the pitch, and everything about this particular pump has never gone out of style."

Elsewhere, the 'Flipped' star admitted she has become more selective about which pieces designers dress her in.

She added: "Before I probably would probably be like, 'Oh sure, I'll wear those feathers.' And then I'm like, 'Ah, why did I wear those feathers?' When you're young, you're like, 'Yay, this designer wants to dress me. Sure, I'll wear the ostrich.'

"And then you look back and you're like, 'Why did I do that?'"