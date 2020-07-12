Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham have been enjoying ''wine o'clock Zooms'' throughout lockdown.

The 46-year-old actress and her fashion designer best friend have been in regular contact during the coronavirus pandemic and enjoy catching up over video call, even though it isn't always easy because of the time difference between the US and the UK.

Eva said: ''We speak all the time. We've had wine o'clock Zooms, even though it's hard because of the time difference.

''I've actually done more connecting with my good friends than I did before. I guess this has been a great thing in terms of the way it has affected my friendships, because now we actually make time for each other because we miss each other so much.''

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star - who has two-year-old son Santiago with husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston - is still not leaving the house, despite certain restrictions being relaxed, because she's not convinced US authorities have done enough to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

She said: ''I miss seeing movies in a theatre and going out to restaurants.

''Right now, I won't go anywhere. We still don't have a hold of it in the United States.

''I think we didn't completely close down soon enough and then we opened up perhaps a little too soon.

'' The economy is hurting, so people feel like we've got to get back to normal, but what does that mean? There are a lot of moving parts to this global pandemic that we've never been through, but hopefully we can get a hold of it.''

But Eva doesn't mind being at home because it means she can spend more time with her son.

She added to OK! magazine: ''I've been lucky because I have my son Santi. He is the biggest stress-reliever for me because he's pure joy, fun and love.

''Usually I'm busy reading scripts and TV shows - but now I can read what I want to read.

''I've been busy watching things too. Not for enjoyment, but for homework. It was nice to do things for pure enjoyment during this time.

''The other big thing I really enjoy doing is cooking. For me, cooking is so therapeutic. It's been fun to be able to cook more during this time.''