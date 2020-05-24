Eva Green doesn't want children because she'd be ''judged''.

The 39-year-old actress is unsure if she will ever want to start a family of her own, but at the moment it isn't something she would consider because it would be too ''difficult'' to do so without scrutiny.

She said: ''I don't know. For now, no. What will be, will be. It's difficult - it's the judgement of other people, really.''

The brunette beauty can next be seen as an astronaut-in-training in 'Proxima' and she developed a close bond with Zelie Boulant-Lemesle, who plays her eight-year-old daughter in the film.

She said: ''There was something raw about her, very shy, very internal, and we really connected on that level.

''I'm always attracted to people who are not completely outgoing.''

While making 'Proxima', Eva met with female astronauts including Samantha Cristoforetti and Claudie Haignere and was left in awe of their ''superhero'' qualities.

She added to Town & Country magazine: ''They're like superheroes, these people.

''They speak five or six languages, they have to be good at everything physically, they sacrifice themselves.

''They're almost like saints - it's a religion, wanting to explore the unknown.

''Samantha Cristoforetti just gave birth, and she was like, 'I can do better than men, I can work harder.'

''The male astronauts will automatically show you pictures of their children and partners, but the women usually don't, because it would distract them from the mission.

''They are so strong, it's difficult to see the cracks in the armour.''