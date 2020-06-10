Eva Amurri is weaning her three-month-old son off of breast milk.

The 35-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon - is starting to transition from breastfeeding her son Mateo, but has said the process has sapped her energy both ''emotionally and physically'', and left her feeling ''depleted''.

Eva - who has Mateo, as well as son Major James, three, and daughter Marlowe Mae, five, with her ex-husband Kyle Martino - wrote in a blog post: ''The decision to wean is super personal for every woman and can come with a lot of emotion - especially because each woman's decision to wean can be tied to feelings of really deep-rooted frustration, shame, sadness, relief or pressure. There is no right way to feed a baby, in my opinion, and it's taken three kids for me to solidly feel the right to that opinion.

''I promised myself that I would breastfeed only for as long as it felt good and positive to do so. I wouldn't force it, I wouldn't cry over it, dread it or curse it. I would breastfeed as a beautiful experience with my child, and then when it felt good to me, I would wean him.

''While I have had an overwhelmingly positive experience breastfeeding this time (and really developed a nice routine!) I've realised that what it's taking out of me emotionally and physically is leaving me more depleted than I'd like as a working, single mama to two other kids.''

The 'Saved!' star has ''tons of breast milk in the freezer'' to feed Mateo from a bottle during the transition period, and said the process is already ''going well''.

She added: ''I plan to feed Mateo from that stash for a while as I slowly start to reduce feeds from my breast. He has already started taking some bottles as I begin that process, and that is going well thankfully!''

And Eva admits she's been getting ''pretty emotional'' throughout the weaning process, because she doesn't want to lose the close bond breastfeeding provides.

She wrote: ''I get a little teary-eyed at night these days, feeding him at bedtime from my breast and knowing that the days of feeling the sensation of him latching on me are numbered. But I also feel really empowered - that I now know myself well enough as a mom to know how I can be the best mom possible to ALL three of my kids, and the best ally to myself and my own mental health. I'm looking forward to feeding my son from a bottle with love, and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that he will be just as 'fine' as my other kids were.''