Eva Amurri and her ex-husband have ''never been happier'' since making the difficult decision to separate.

The 35-year-old actress and Kyle Martino player announced in November 2019 they were calling it quits, but have remained close for the sake of their children - Marlowe, six, Major, three, and Mateo, five months.

Eva has even been quarantining with the former soccer player, 39, and their children amid the coronavirus pandemic, and although their bond is unconventional, Kyle has said their family is stronger than ever.

In an Instagram post, Kyle explained: ''There is no 'right way.' Life, love, family & career take many forms. I know the decision Eva and I made to be a 'different' type of family, & me once again stepping away from a 'dream job' to pursue other passions, evokes confusion or even criticism.

''The truth is we've never been happier because we've found 'our way.' Our kids now see a genuine version of parents who love them, love each other & most importantly love themselves. So in these challenging times I only offer this simple suggestion: Find you, and be it. (sic)''

The 'Undateable' alum and her former beau ended their romance in November whilst Eva was still pregnant with their youngest child.

At the time, the couple announced in a statement that they would continue to be ''committed'' toward co-parenting their brood.

They said: ''We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.''

Meanwhile, Eva - who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon - recently opened up about quarantining with Kyle, as she said the sports star has been living in a studio on the grounds of her property, which is fully equipped with amenities including its own kitchen.

She said: ''It was either he isolates on his own and doesn't see the kids for who knows how long or we isolate together. It was an obvious choice for the kids' sake and his sake.

''It's been great, surprisingly. It's obviously had its moments.''