When 19.04.2015
The main cast of upcoming thriller 'Good Kill' - Ethan Hawke, January Jones and Zoe Kravitz - arrive at the movie's screening at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, alongside director and writer Andrew Niccol.
The movie - set to be released in the US in May - is about a drone pilot (played by Hawke) who begins to question the morals and tactics of his job fighting the Taliban via a control center. The film was nominated for a Golden Lion award at the 2014 Venice Film Festival.
