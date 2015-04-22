Posted on 19 April 2015

When 19.04.2015

The main cast of upcoming thriller 'Good Kill' - Ethan Hawke, January Jones and Zoe Kravitz - arrive at the movie's screening at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, alongside director and writer Andrew Niccol.

The movie - set to be released in the US in May - is about a drone pilot (played by Hawke) who begins to question the morals and tactics of his job fighting the Taliban via a control center. The film was nominated for a Golden Lion award at the 2014 Venice Film Festival.

Contactmusic

