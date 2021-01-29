Ethan Hawke has reportedly been cast in 'The Black Phone'.

The 50-year-old actor is set to reunite with director Scott Derrickson - whom he worked with on 2012 horror 'Sinister' - on the upcoming Blumhouse flick based on a short story by Joe Hill.

As reported by Deadline, Hawke will join Anthony Davies - thus far, the only other announced cast member - in the movie.

Filming is set to get underway in North Carolina in February.

Meanwhile, some details are being kept under wraps for the plot, but a synopsis teases: "John Finney is locked in a basement that's stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children.

"In the cellar with him is an antique telephone, long since disconnected, but which rings at night with calls from the dead..."

This project will mark Hawke's ninth collabortion with producer Jason Blum, as they have also worked on the likes of 'The Purge' and 'The Good Lord Bird' in the past.

The Blumhouse founder has previously opened up on why actors enjoy working with his studio, with the likes of Hawke and Kevin Bacon thriving in this environment.

He suggested: "I think actors like working on our stuff because it's really just about the work.

"It's not about a trailer with a gym in it or spending three days on a car chase.

"Our movies work, they're kind of made or break because of performances. I think actors respond to that. I think actors like that."

Blum explained his process when it comes to hearing pitches from potential directors, and he admitted he will always be completely honest from the start.

He said: "I explain the good things and the bad things. I really get it all on the table as much as possible because it does me no good to surprise people.

"I see how the director reacts to that and some of them say, 'This isn't for me.' I don't blame them. Some of them say, 'That sounds great.'

"More often than not, the directors who really respond positively, usually the experience works out pretty well."