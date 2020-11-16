Ethan Hawke and Peter Sarsgaard are among a host of stars who have boarded the cast of Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix thriller 'The Guilty'.
Ethan Hawke and Peter Sarsgaard have joined the cast of 'The Guilty'.
The 50-year-old actor and the 49-year-old star will appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Netflix thriller, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Riley Keough, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David Castaneda, Christina Vidal and Paul Dano have also boarded the cast of the motion picture.
The film is an adaptation of Gustav Moller's Danish drama 'Den Skylidge'. Jake will portray 911 call operator Joe Bayler, who attempts to save a caller in serious danger but then discovers that nothing is at seems.
Gyllenhaal and Fuqua are set to reunite after working on the boxing flick 'Southpaw' and previously expressed excitement to be collaborating with the filmmaker once more.
The 39-year-old actor said: "I couldn't be more excited to work with Antoine again.
"Our time together on 'Southpaw' was one of the great artistic experiences of my career, and I cannot wait to be back on set with him again. 'The Guilty' is a special story, and one that we all feel very close to."
It is the latest project that Ethan has boarded after he signed up for the war film 'Zeros and Ones'.
Hawke will play an American soldier stationed in Rome as the city comes under siege with the Vatican blown up. He then embarks on a hero's journey to uncover and defend against an unknown enemy that is threatening the entire world.
Abel Ferrera – who is directing the movie – said: "'Zeros and Ones' is a film of lockdown and war, danger and espionage, American soldiers, Chinese middlemen, Mid Eastern holy men, provocateurs, diplomats, rogue elements of the CIA and KGB. I cannot wait to roll the cameras next week in a way that is safe because this film was written during and with an understanding of the pandemic."
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
Writer-director Robert Budreau takes a stylised approach to this biopic of the legendary jazz artist...
When Chet Baker first made a real name for himself in the music industry he...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
Seymour Bernstein is one of the most influential piano players to grace his generation and...