Ethan Hawke and Peter Sarsgaard have joined the cast of 'The Guilty'.

The 50-year-old actor and the 49-year-old star will appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Netflix thriller, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Riley Keough, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David Castaneda, Christina Vidal and Paul Dano have also boarded the cast of the motion picture.

The film is an adaptation of Gustav Moller's Danish drama 'Den Skylidge'. Jake will portray 911 call operator Joe Bayler, who attempts to save a caller in serious danger but then discovers that nothing is at seems.

Gyllenhaal and Fuqua are set to reunite after working on the boxing flick 'Southpaw' and previously expressed excitement to be collaborating with the filmmaker once more.

The 39-year-old actor said: "I couldn't be more excited to work with Antoine again.

"Our time together on 'Southpaw' was one of the great artistic experiences of my career, and I cannot wait to be back on set with him again. 'The Guilty' is a special story, and one that we all feel very close to."

It is the latest project that Ethan has boarded after he signed up for the war film 'Zeros and Ones'.

Hawke will play an American soldier stationed in Rome as the city comes under siege with the Vatican blown up. He then embarks on a hero's journey to uncover and defend against an unknown enemy that is threatening the entire world.

Abel Ferrera – who is directing the movie – said: "'Zeros and Ones' is a film of lockdown and war, danger and espionage, American soldiers, Chinese middlemen, Mid Eastern holy men, provocateurs, diplomats, rogue elements of the CIA and KGB. I cannot wait to roll the cameras next week in a way that is safe because this film was written during and with an understanding of the pandemic."