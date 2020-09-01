Erick Morillo has died aged 49.

The famed DJ - who was best known for his 1993 smash hit, 'I Like To Move It' - was reportedly found dead in Miami Beach, Florida, on Tuesday (01.09.20).

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say the DJ and music producer's body was found on Tuesday morning, though the circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear.

Erick was best known for his work in international house music, and released 'I Like To Move It' - which became an even bigger hit when it was used in the 'Madagascar' film franchise - under the stage name Reel 2 Real.

The DJ was a three-time winner of the DJ Awards' Best House DJ and a three-time winner of Best International DJ, with his most recent win coming in 2009.

Following news of his passing, tributes have flooded in on social media from other DJs and music producers.

Danish electronic musician Kolsch wrote on Twitter: ''Terrible news. Erick Morillo RIP. A legend has left us. (sic)''

Whilst fellow DJ Yousef added: ''Can't believe it. Only spoke to him last week... he was troubled, less than perfect but was always amazing to me and helped us get circus going in the early days, and we had many amazing times over the 20 years we we're friends. Genuinely gutted. RIP @ErickMorillo (sic)''

Erick's death comes just a few weeks after he was arrested in Miami on sexual battery charges.

The alleged victim claimed she and Erick went to his place after they were both DJing, and after she allegedly resisted his sexual advances, she fell asleep and woke up naked, with Erick also allegedly nude.

Erick turned himself in on August 6, and was due to appear in court on Friday (04.09.20).